My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from June 14-16

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:41 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:46 PM

The weekend is here and so is our list of top things to do around the UAE. Here's the list:

Burj Al Arab tour

Celebrate the Eid Al Adha weekend in style with Burj Al Arab's exclusive tour packages from June 15 to 20. Available daily from 10am to 7pm, the 60–90-minute tours include a buggy ride, refreshing drinks, and a journey through the iconic hotel’s luxurious spaces. Guests can enjoy panoramic views, traditional Gahwa, and dates. Packages include the Golden Coffee with Camel Milk tour at Dh399, the Two Adult Tour with a Mezze Platter at Dh949, and a tour with a special Eid gift, a branded wool shawl, at Dh374. Visit for unforgettable family experiences.

Attend a musical tribute to RD Burman

Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts presents Oh Pancham!, a musical tribute to Bollywood composer RD Burman, on June 15 at 7.30pm at Emirates International School Auditorium, Dubai. The event, celebrating Burman’s birth anniversary, will feature Dubai's teen prodigy Sreeyanka Banerjee and RJ Gaggan Mudgal. Conceptualised by Malhaar's founder Jogiraj Sikidar, the concert will explore Burman’s use of Indian Ragas, folk tunes, and sound effects. Highlights include iconic songs, medleys of Bengali to Hindi adaptations, and rare audio-visual clips of Burman. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Groove to rocking tunes

Get ready for a nostalgic trip as GREASE comes to Dubai with five shows running till June 15 at Hartland International School. MTDXB's community theatre group will transform the venue into Rydell High School, featuring over 50 UAE-based singers and dancers. Enjoy classic hits like Summer Nights and You're The One That I Want performed by a 10-piece live band. Tickets are Dh150 for general admission and Dh500 for a group of four. Don't miss this chance for an evening of rocking tunes and unforgettable memories with Danny, Sandy, and the gang.

Sunday family brunch

Experience the essence of Italy with Zest's La Domenica Italiana, a Sunday brunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm at One&Only The Palm. Enjoy a communal feast featuring antipasti, pasta, main dishes, and traditional Italian desserts. Designed for sharing, this brunch recreates the warmth and conviviality of an Italian family meal. Prices start from Dh350 per person.

Interactive experience with Garfield

The Petshop, in collaboration with The Garfield Movie, is hosting an interactive experience at Nakheel Mall, Dubai, from June 14 to 18. Visitors can enjoy exciting gifts and giveaways, including pet toys, cinema tickets, VIP gift boxes with limited edition merchandise, and more. The event features a digital game, "Pin the Right Tail," where participants match Garfield’s tail within five seconds to win prizes and receive a 20 per cent discount gift card for in-store purchases. Located in front of Waitrose, this all-day event is perfect for families and pet enthusiasts.