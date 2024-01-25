My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from January 26-28

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 6:26 PM

Try new Mexican culinary experience

Renowned Emirati food blogger Reza Kiani and the visionary brothers behind Tacos Los Hermanos, Josue and Isaac, have joined forces to launch a limited-time gastronomic experience in Dubai. Tacos Los Hermanos, located in Motor City's Neighbourhood Food Hall, is a popular authentic Mexican taqueria known for its commitment to quality and fresh homemade tortillas. This collaboration introduces a menu that merges Emirati and Mexican influences, featuring unique creations such as Birria Noodles, combining 6-hour cooked Birria with mozzarella cheese and fresh toppings on high-quality noodles, and Oman Chips Quesadilla, with crispy tortillas infused with consommé flavour and layered with cheese, enhanced by the addition of Chips Oman. Priced between Dh55 and Dh60, these exclusive dishes will be available from January 26 to February 11.

Break The Block Party

Dubai's groundbreaking underground-style block party, Break the Block, is set to captivate the city's cultural scene on January 26 from 6pm to 4am. Presented by BRAG and Factory People, in collaboration with Live Nation Middle East and Expo City Dubai, the event promises to blend music, creativity, and a vibrant atmosphere. The 2024 edition boasts an impressive lineup, including headliner Jungle, Nightmares on Wax, Shadi Megalla, Mike Daniel, Saud G, and Jade. Hosted at Expo City Dubai's Al Forsan Park, the pedestrian-friendly venue promises incredible stages, sophisticated tech setups, and delectable street food from popular brands. Tickets, starting at Dh195, are available on Platinumlist. The event is open to guests aged 16 and above.

Escape prison cells

Prison Island invites families to an exciting half-term break adventure at their Abu Dhabi and Sharjah locations. The Family Pass, suitable for 2 adults plus kids, offers a thrilling quest designed for all ages, providing a unique indoor adventure with prison-themed "cells" featuring mind-boggling challenges. Inmates and juveniles face tactical, technical, and physical tests, promoting teamwork to 'Beat the Bars.' Ideal for various occasions, including corporate team-building, birthdays, or family bonding, Prison Island ensures a memorable experience. The Family Pass options accommodate 4, 5, or 6 players, with prices ranging from Dh599 to Dh799 for a 2-hour session.

Themed nights

Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge provides a nightly journey to the 1920s prohibition era, offering diverse music genres like Tribute nights, Motown, acoustics, and Jazz in a cosy secret space. Enjoy classic and craft beverages served in vintage tea cups, creating a nostalgic ambiance. The bar menu features appetisers, and guests can relax on comfy chesterfields while savouring the smooth sounds curated by local artists. Operational from 7pm to 2am daily, Fridays feature Latin Flair with PPITO, Saturdays showcase power house vocals with Andrea Laguna, and Sundays offer fan favourites with Lexie, each from 10pm to 12am. The minimum spend per person is Dh150 after all discounts.

New Thai food spot in town

Time Out Market Dubai welcomed Cafe Isan on January 24, enhancing its culinary offerings. Founded by Chef New, known for winning Time Out Dubai's "Best Thai" award for three consecutive years, Cafe Isan brings vibrant flavours of Northeast Thailand. Chef New's culinary expertise, rooted in Isan region's ingredients and traditional farming methods, reflects in the menu. Besides Isan classics like Tom Yum Soup and Grilled Chicken Satay, exclusive dishes include Green Curry Noodle Soup, Yellow Curry Stir Fry, Panko Chicken Coconut Curry, and more.

Punjabi dance classes

PAD by Yasmin Karachiwala, a boutique Pilates and Dance Studio in The Greens, is hosting Bhangra classes in collaboration with Pure Punjabi three times a week. Taking place on Tuesday at 8pm, Thursday at 10am, and Saturday at 3pm, these classes offer a blend of Punjabi beats and energetic workouts. Priced at Dh100 per session, participants receive a 50 per cent discount on their first class. The emphasis is on fun, energy, and a vibrant atmosphere. For dance enthusiasts and those looking for an exciting workout, these Bhangra classes at PAD are an opportunity to dance, laugh, and feel fantastic. To reserve a spot, visit 906, The Onyx Tower 1 in The Greens, or call 04 294 1745.

ALSO READ: