'My empathy meter is high': Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari visits Dubai, talks about bringing a legend to life

We've all watched Mughal-e-Azam, well, at least the millennials and early Gen Zs. It is a legend in film-loving families, something that has been passed on to us by our parents, and to them, by their parents. And the legend will only grow in the coming years, as is the evergreen appeal of such films.

In this case, there's also a particular character: Anarkali, who may have been portrayed to perfection by Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam. Perhaps nobody can ever come close to portraying Anarkali like Madhubala did, but they try, here and there, in different films and shows.

Taj: Divided by Blood, one of Zee5 Global's latest offerings, features the iconic character Anarkali, this time played by the elegant Aditi Rao Hydari, in a pivotal role.

The Bollywood star was recently in town to talk about the success of her show, and her public appearance for LuLu's 'Celebrations of India' in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Aditi echoes our belief that Anarkali, the character, is not only deep-rooted in history, and also in the minds of cinema lovers because of Mughal-e-Azam, which she says during a conversation with City Times, "is a very iconic film," featuring a "very iconic and beautiful actor Madhubala."

This led Aditi to reveal that she initially turned down the role, but only because she believes Mughal-e-Azam (or its characters) should not be remade.

But it is some kind of destiny, she says, that the makers were persistent and willing to figure out the dynamics as they wanted only her to play the role of Anarkali in the show.

Aditi didn't take any pressure while shooting for the iconic character in Taj; she had a script, a director, and a world that was being created featuring characters that we're all aware of, being retold from a different perspective.

"So that made it very novel and exciting to do," she said.

However, it was only during the promotions of the show that Aditi felt the pressure of stepping into such big shoes. But, with the love the show and her character got, Aditi was convinced that Madhubala's blessings are on her head, because, she feels, there's no way this would have worked out.

Further, we discussed how she prepared for the role, what she learned from Madhubala's portrayal of the character, what she looks out for in projects, and representing Indian culture internationally. Excerpts from the interview:

Portraying such characters requires the actor to connect to them emotionally. What is something you took away from Anarkali's personality that helped you prepare for this role?

I think that everybody deals with it differently. But I would say that my empathy meter is very high. So I do tend to feel for characters. I've worked for a little over a decade and I feel like you also learn to not judge the characters that you're playing. But in the case of Anarkali, there was something that I was kind of particular about when I did the first lot of readings. I found that somewhere, it was a global team that wrote this and the fact it's so easy to look at her (Anarkali) as a victim and somebody who is just full of despair and sorrow; she's a tragic heroine. But I felt it was very important to also bring out the fearlessness in a girl like that, because here is a girl who's been locked up and has been violated as a minor. And a girl like that who just lives in the hope of a better life, with her dreams, and lives with her artistry, which is dance and music, is always hoping for freedom.

I felt a girl like that has a lot of courage. And a girl like that would never lower her eyes to the person who has violated her and even to a very powerful man. That is something I sort of presented, hoping that they might see my point. But I always feel like with makers, it is ultimately their vision. So you present your point, but you have to go with what they say. But they were very open to bringing out the character like this. And I did that because I thought it was so important to show her as a courageous, loyal, and fearless girl because she's the kind of girl who knows that standing by her love is going to give her the worst kind of torturous punishment, but she still does it.

On that note, what is something you learned from Madhubala's portrayal of Anarkali?

That is too difficult to say in such a short time because that is a legendary and iconic performance. I always feel like with time, the legend becomes stronger, more powerful, and even more magical. So one is always awestruck in situations like that. Madhubala ji, she glows from within, it's just very beautiful. Whatever I say about her, will not be enough.

You've portrayed various characters on OTT shows and in films. How do you approach characters of different genres while keeping your portrayal authentic?

I believe that whatever it is that one is doing, in reel or real life, whether it's something as simple as eating, sleeping, or being in love, or having a tumultuous moment, you have to keep it honest and real. And obviously, everyone does it differently as every person's situation is different, the person themself is different, and their hearts and minds are different. But I think the most important thing is to keep it real, because the people who are watching you, they have to believe you; they have to believe what it is that you're going through; they have to love with you; laugh with you; cry with you, and they have to take you home in their heart. I guess the only thing that you can do is be open and honest. Also, I listen to my director (laughs).

What is something you look for first when you sign on a project?

The director. I am a director's baby. For me, it is very important to work with somebody who I love and respect, and somebody who I learn from every day on set. Usually, directors like that, they challenge you to a point where you feel you're going to collapse. But they also nurture you and they give you the freedom to be fearless and to take risks. And I really love that environment, that's what I keep seeking. I got this feeling for the first time when I worked with Mani (Ratnam) sir. Growing up, it was my dream to be a Mani Ratnam heroine. After working with him, I've constantly looked for more experience like that, and I've got that same feeling with a lot of other directors like Sanjay sir and Vikram sir.

Is there a director you have in mind with whom you want to work with next?

Yes, but those are always secrets (laughs).

Moving on to representation. You represented India at this year's Cannes, and now you're here as part of LuLu's 'Celebration of India' in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As an artist, how important is it to represent Indian culture internationally?

I think it's very important, but I think it's also important to do it authentically with conviction. For me, it is not a PR package. This is only my belief, it has nothing to do with anything else. I do it with a lot of pride because I truly believe that we come from a very rich culture and heritage. We're a country with a lot of art and aesthetics, cinema, diversity, and a syncretic culture. And to represent that in its truest, most beautiful way is very important to me. So I try to do that as authentically and as honestly as possible.