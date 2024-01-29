Must try Italian restaurants in and around Dubai

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 6:25 PM

Scalini at Four Seasons Resort

For those seeking an impressive dining experience, Scalini at the Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Road is an excellent choice. Offering a menu rich in traditional recipes sourced from old Italian culinary books, such as the delightful picattina al limone (veal escalopes in lemon sauce) and signature spaghetti all'Astice (spaghetti with lobster), the restaurant ensures a culinary delight. The impeccable service and meticulous interior, adds to the overall dining experience. Find it at Restaurant Village, Near Four Seasons Hotel, Jumeirah Road, Dubai.

Fi’lia Dubai at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

Fi’lia Dubai is a tribute to authentic, family-oriented Italian cuisine. Featuring homemade pastas, rustic bread, and wood-fired pizzas, this restaurant on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences in Business Bay celebrates a team of strong women from around the world. With a name derived from 'daughter' in Italian, Fi’lia Dubai offers breathtaking views from its terrace tables during the winter months. Locate it at Level 70, SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences, Marasi Dr., Business Bay.

Alici at Bluewaters, Dubai

Transport yourself to Italy's Amalfi Coast without leaving Dubai by visiting Alici at Bluewaters Dubai. Specializing in fresh seafood and handmade pasta, this chic restaurant on Bluewaters Island offers a splendid view of the Jumeirah Beach Residences. Discover it on Bluewaters Island, Dubai.

Cipriani in DIFC

A long-standing favourite in Downtown Dubai, Cipriani is renowned for its post-work dinners and lunchtime meetings. The restaurant exudes sophistication with crisp white tablecloths and a subtle nautical theme. Offering top-notch service and a menu encompassing Italian favourites, it's the go-to place for an impressive dining experience. Head to DIFC Gate Village 10, towards DIFC Parking.

Vivaldi at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel and Towers

Positioned above Dubai Creek in the Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel, Vivaldi stands out for its breathtaking view of the waterway and the city skyline, including the iconic Burj Khalifa. Known for high-quality dishes, beautifully presented, the restaurant features highlights such as the burrata salad with cherry tomatoes and mushroom risotto. Find it at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel and Towers, Baniyas Street/Creek Road, Dubai.

The Artisan

Located on the ground floor of the upscale Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, this stylish restaurant has established itself as a destination for serving some of the most genuine Italian cuisine in the city. Overseen by chef Luca, trained in Florence, and with connections to the Michelin, three-starred Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, the restaurant boasts an exceptional culinary pedigree. Located at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC.

