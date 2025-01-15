Travis Kelce teases new music from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R). Photo: AFP

Travis Kelce is fuelling excitement for new music by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, teasing that she may be working on fresh tracks following the conclusion of her sold-out Eras Tour.

During a recent appearance at a chat show, Kelce was asked if fans might expect more songs inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. He replied, "There might be a few."

Kelce continued, "I hear music everywhere," adding that while he couldn't confirm specific details about what Taylor has in the works, he's excited about her creativity.

Though Kelce remains tight-lipped about the specifics, he made it clear that he's a huge supporter of his girlfriend's music.

"I'll never chime in," Travis shared, adding, "But I'm here to support it. I'm here to see where it can go."

Travis' admiration for Swift's talent is reciprocated, as the Grammy-winning singer frequently shows up to cheer for her boyfriend at Chiefs games.