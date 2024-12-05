'I hope it brings peace to the astronauts': Meet Emirati composer whose music launched into space

In a world where music often travels through AirPods, Spotify playlists and concert halls, Abu Dhabi-based musician Nadine Kabbani’s composition has taken a more celestial route! It’s not every day that music composed on Earth streams from the International Space Station (ISS), but for Kabbani, this once-unthinkable milestone has become a reality.

The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) alumna has cemented her name in the stars through ASTROBEAT – Music from Space Competition, a unique collaboration that has seen her piano-led composition, ‘No Gravity’, launched into space.

Kabbani’s journey to have her compositions float in the cosmos, however, began with a single spark of inspiration. “I first learned about the ASTROBEAT competition through my peers at NYUAD,” the Emirati musician tells Khaleej Times. “As I researched Dr. Leonardo Barilaro’s work, I became deeply inspired by his music. His pieces resonated with me on an emotional level, and I wanted to create something similar—a piece that could evoke the same sense of wonder and connection.”

That connection became the heart of ‘No Gravity’. “The idea behind my composition was to evoke the sensation of floating,” explains Kabbani, adding that the composition is a delicate, emotional exploration of space, blending piano, strings, and synthesisers to capture the feeling of weightlessness.

“I wanted listeners to connect deeply with the music, not just through the theme of space, but emotionally. Space can feel isolating, yet beautiful and infinite, and I wanted to mirror that," she says.

From melodies to the Milky Way

For Kabbani, the road to crafting ‘No Gravity’ was equal parts rewarding and challenging. A self-taught composer before her time at NYUAD, she credits the university with giving her the tools and confidence to approach a project of this magnitude. “Before attending NYUAD, I had never composed music,” she recalls. “The classes I took there opened the door to composition and gave me the knowledge and belief in myself to experiment with this art form.”

Her process began with the piano, which serves as the foundation of all her work. “I started by imagining a melody in my head and laying it out in Logic Pro,” she shares. “From there, I built layers—chords, strings, drums, and synthesisers—to create a sense of ethereal space.”

But as with any creative endeavour, roadblocks emerged. “I hit a point where I had a creative block,” she admits. “It was frustrating because I knew what I wanted the piece to feel like, but I couldn’t translate it into the music. Thankfully, my friends encouraged me to keep going. Their support helped me push through.”

One of the most challenging aspects was recording the live piano component, which Kabbani felt was essential to capturing the personal and emotional essence of the piece. “Live recording is very different from creating music digitally. It’s raw, and every note matters,” she says. “There were times I felt I’d never get it right, but with the guidance of NYUAD staff and a supportive peer group, I finally achieved a version I was happy with.”

A liftoff to remember

Watching the rocket launch her music into space was an unforgettable experience for Kabbani, a moment she describes as both surreal and humbling. “It was incredibly thrilling,” she adds. “If someone had told me a few years ago that my music would be aboard a rocket heading to the ISS, I would’ve laughed. The launch was a reminder that the impossible can become reality with determination and belief in yourself.”

The significance of the moment is something Kabbani is still coming to terms with. “Knowing that my music would reach astronauts in space, who are literally living the idea of weightlessness I tried to convey, was overwhelming,” she adds. “It made me realise how art and science can beautifully intersect.”

Connections in the cosmos

What does the young musician hope astronauts feel when they listen to her music aboard the ISS? “I hope ‘No Gravity’ brings a sense of calm and peace to them,” she says. “Space is this vast, mysterious place, and I wanted my music to mirror its expanse and beauty, while also resonating emotionally with the listeners.”

As a result, her use of synthesisers was intentional, aimed at capturing the spirit of space exploration. “Synthesisers evoke that otherworldly atmosphere, don’t they? The soundscapes they create feel infinite, much like space itself,” she explains. “I wanted the melody to feel like floating… light, unanchored, and limitless.”

"Music transcends words and worlds," says Kabbani, who views music as a universal language, perfectly suited to all environments—even those as vast and mysterious as space. "It communicates emotions, which are universal. Whether you're on Earth or in space, music connects us through shared feelings and experiences," Written in the stars However, the ASTROBEAT experience left Kabbani with more than just a 'stellar' achievement to her name. "There were moments when I doubted myself, especially knowing the level of talent among the other participants," she shares. "But I realised we all bring something unique to the table. What may seem ordinary to you might be extraordinary to someone else." This journey also added depth and nuance to her perspective on creativity. "Confidence is key," she says. "Believing in your work, even when you're uncertain, can lead to incredible opportunities. The universe, quite literally, is full of surprises." As for what comes next, Kabbani remains open to exploring new horizons. "I'm not entirely sure what's next, but I'm excited to continue composing and learning more about space," she adds. "This project has shown me how art and science can intersect, and I'd love to be involved in more collaborations like this in the future." While the future remains unwritten for Kabbani, one thing is certain: As 'No Gravity' drifts through space, it serves as a refreshing reminder that creativity, much like the cosmos, knows no bounds.