BTS' member V drops new tracks ahead of his debut solo album

On Monday, BTS member V released a collection of his songs, including Snow Flower featuring PeakBoy, Winter Bear, and Scenery.
V, also known as Kim Taehyung, introduced these tracks just over a week before his debut solo album Layover is set to launch on September 8.
Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented, "Finally! Thank you. I was waiting for this." Another fan said, "Thank you Tae for such great songs."
BigHit Music, the agency, provided a list of official platforms where the songs were made available, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
V's solo debut album, Layover, is scheduled to release on September 8 at 1 pm KST (8am GST). The album will feature a total of six songs: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).
"Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish," read a part of BigHit Music's statement.
