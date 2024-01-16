Music composer Anirudh Ravichander to kickstart Hukum World Tour from Dubai

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:56 PM

Brace yourselves for a musical extravaganza as maestro Anirudh Ravichander kick-starts his global journey with the 'Hukum World Tour - Alapaara Kelapparom concert' at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The famed music director and singer, known to have contributed to several Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films including Bollywood movie Jawan, took the opportunity to announce the world tour from one of the iconic buildings, Dubai Frame. The concert being organised by Brand Avatar, India's premier event management company, with Pulse, an India-based organisation venturing into the media and entertainment industry, as the presenting partner, will mesmerise the people of the UAE on February 10, 2024.

Making his mark from the word go with his debut song Why This Kolaveri Di, composed for the 2012 film 3 that went viral across the globe and achieved over 400 million views on YouTube, Anirudh is all gung-ho about tour and promises to bring people to their feet with scintillating performances. “The Indian diaspora has always been the biggest supporters, and as an artist, we must ensure that they do not miss their home country or its art and culture. We made a conscious decision to start the world tour from Dubai, which has a strong Indian community that has showered love on the Indian artists,” said the maestro, who has won two Filmfare Awards South, nine SIIMA Awards, six Edison Awards, and five Vijay Awards.

The event promises to be a vibrant spectacle, blending diverse cultures and musical influences. From Anirudh's chart-topping hits to infectious beats that transcend borders, the Hukum World Tour - Alapaara Kelapparom concert will celebrate unity through music.

Throwing light on the concert, Mr Hemachandran, Brand Avatar, said, “We specialise in aligning brand visions with impactful event experiences by curating diverse and memorable experiences. Anirudh is a sensation and has made his mark in the film industry from the beginning; the Hukum World Tour is an effort to make people watch him perform live and go back with a sense of fulfillment after being a part of a soul-stirring experience. We handle events that range from corporate gatherings to large-scale concerts, and with this world tour, we will reassert our presence at the global scale.”

The musician, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s records smashing blockbuster Jawan directed by Atlee, said, “I have always focused on creating music that resonates with a diverse audience. The journey has been a blessing, and with the Hukum World Tour, I am sharing my success and journey with the audience that has appreciated my work since my debut. I look forward to meeting the lovely people of UAE and helping them immerse in music.”

The tickets for the concert are available on the Platinum List, Coca-Cola arena and Virgin Tickets. The event has Naturals as the powered by sponsor, adding their essence to the grandeur of the Hukum World Tour. The associate sponsors are Shakti Masala, Lord, SSVM, and Satyabhama Institute of Science and Technology committed to make this tour an unforgettable experience.