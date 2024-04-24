Mumbai Police registers case over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 5:07 PM

After actor Ranveer Singh complained about a widely-circulated deepfake video that showed him promoting political views, Mumbai Police registered a case under the IPC section and IT Act and started further investigation.

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the 'Padmaavat' actor fell prey to deepfake menace after his video surfaced online in which he was purportedly heard voicing his political views.

However, it turned out that the video was made using an artificial intelligence (AI) voice clone of the actor. The video, from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine but uses an AI-synthesised voice clone of Ranveer.

Ranveer filed a complaint with Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Cell, confirmed an official on Monday.

His spokesperson issued a statement, confirming the filing of an FIR: "Yes, we have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been lodged against the handle promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh."

After the AI-generated video went viral on social media platforms, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story on Friday (April 19) and shared a post in which he wrote, "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)."

Previously, a deepfake video of actor Aamir Khan promoting a political party had gone viral. "We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," Aamir's spokesperson clarified in a statement.

Many celebrities have expressed concerns about the misuse of deepfake technology.

