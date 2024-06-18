Mumbai Police arrests man for plot against Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Cavill confirmed in April that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting a child
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a man in Rajasthan who was plotting to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
Police said that the 25-year-old suspect posted a video on the YouTube channel Are Chhodo Yar, where he spoke about the Bishnoi Gang and the plot against the star.
The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused from Borda village in Rajasthan. He was taken to Mumbai for further investigation, they said.
The offence was registered at South Cyber Police Station in Mumbai vide under Sections 506(2), 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66(d) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
On June 4, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded the statements of Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan in connection with a firing that took place outside their Bandra residence in April.
As per Mumbai Police's official, Salman's statement took nearly four hours.
In his statement, Salman told police that he was home on the day of the incident, having slept late the previous night. Hours later, the sound of a bullet woke him up.
Salman stated the incident was serious. He also thanked Mumbai Police for their efforts in investigating the case.
The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.
ALSO READ:
Cavill confirmed in April that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting a child
Taking to Instagram, Vikrant's wife Sheetal Massey dropped a cute picture of the father-son duo
Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta
The actor took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself
From Priyanka Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, A-listers took to Instagram to wish their fans
The Dance of Dragons promises to be an epic battle
The classic good verses evil battle rages on in this formidable tale
Cox turned 60 on June 15