'Mufasa: The Lion King' to roar in theatres on December 20, trailer out

The trailer for Disney's upcoming film 'Mufasa: The Lion King' has been unveiled.
The prequel to the 2019 photorealistic remake of 'The Lion King', is directed by 'Moonlight' fame filmmaker Barry Jenkins. The film will explore the titular lion's origin story, depicting his childhood with his brother Taka aka Scar, who becomes the main antagonist in 'The Lion King', as per Variety.
Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. have come on board to voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in both the 1994 original film and 2019 remake. Jeremy Irons voiced Scar in 1994, while Chiwetel Ejiofor took over in 2019.
The trailer started with a stunning backdrop, offering a peek into the vibrant lives of the animals, and then introduced Mufasa, the lion who altered the destiny of many.
Many members of the 2019 voice cast are returning, including John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala. Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will play Kiara, the daughter of King Samba and Queen Nala. The 2019 film was directed by Jon Favreau from a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson, who is returning to write "Mufasa."
The film is all set to be released in theatres on December 20.
