MrBeast gets engaged to Thea Booysen

New Year marked new beginnings for popular YouTuber MrBeast.

On January 1, 2025, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, announced his engagement to girlfriend Thea Booysen.

Taking to Instagram, MrBeast shared several photos of himself popping the question.

"Ya boy did a thing," he captioned the post.

The post garnered a comment from Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty.

"Wohooo Congratulations (red heart emojis)," she wrote.

According to People, the couple got engaged on Christmas at their home surrounded by family.

"My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here. We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise," Booysen told People.

"I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift -- with the ring inside -- to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed," added MrBeast.

After Booysen opened her eyes, she "of course said yes" and was "extremely excited."

"Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion. Christmas worked out great because they were in town from the other side of the world," MrBeast shared.

Even though the social media star is known for his elaborate challenges and large-scale stunts, he wanted his engagement to be small and special.