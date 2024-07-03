Middle East's largest fitness event to return to Dubai

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:07 PM

The Middle East's largest annual fitness and wellness exhibition, featuring the Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active, and Dubai Active Industry, is set to return to Dubai from October 25 to 27, 2024. Anticipating 38,000 visitors, the event will expand to a 30,000 sqm space, complete with an outdoor activation area, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City. This new venue is poised to become a key hub with developments like the Al Maktoum International Airport underway.

In collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Tourism, and Expo City, the 2024 edition will feature 600 athletes and health and fitness influencers from around the globe. The event will include inspirational and educational talks, meet-and-greets with fitness industry icons, world-renowned competitions, group fitness classes, and business seminars. Over 400 exhibitors from 40 countries will showcase leading sports nutrition, fitness, wellness, and bodybuilding brands.

Access to the venue will be convenient with the Metro leading directly to the exhibition halls, free parking, regular free shuttle buses from the World Trade Centre to Expo City, and RTA taxi discounts.