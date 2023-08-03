Michelle Yeoh's sensational Schiaparelli 'face of happiness' wedding dress; all you need to know

Oscar winner's ivory gown came with a heavy dose of glam, all thanks to the pearls, gold, and rhinestones

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 5:05 PM

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh married her longtime fiance and former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt last week. Days after their intimate wedding made headlines, the actress shared a new set of photos from her post-wedding celebration.

In the album, released on Instagram on Wednesday, Yeoh shared a closer look at her outfit — the corset gown from the shelves of Maison Schiaparelli. The ensemble featured long lace sleeves and a sleek skirt ending with a short train. Well, it was the bodice's embellishment – the brand's signature surrealism with a whole face, complete with eyes, lips, and a nose with a septum piercing – which stole the show. As Yeoh mentioned in the caption, her outfit is called the "Schiaparelli Face of Happiness dress."

The ivory gown came with a heavy dose of glam, all thanks to the pearls, gold, and rhinestones. Yeoh kept her hair down and loose as she posed in the dress with her husband, Jean Todt (and her Oscar).

Yeoh also shared some close-up snapshots of the outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you, my darling big brother, Diego (Diego Della Valle) and Daniel (Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli Creative Director) for my stunning Schiaparelli Face of Happiness dress to say hello as Mr and Mrs Todt."

The 60-year-old actress, in a previous Instagram post, gave some behind-the-scenes glimpse of her wedding day. In the first photograph, Yeoh is seen standing with her husband, Todt, 77, as they hold hands and admire their wedding rings. The pictures were taken in the Genevan building, where the couple tied the knot.

Yeoh opted for a chic bridal look as she tucked her white silk shirt into a high-waisted tulle skirt with frills in a similar shade. On the other hand, Todt wore a dark blue suit with a patterned tie.

“19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thank you to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come,” Yeoh captioned the post.

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt got engaged in 2004.

