Michael Fassbender leads 'The Agency'

Michael Fassbender. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:56 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:58 PM

Paramount+ has set its sights on a new espionage thriller titled The Agency. Actor Michael Fassbender will star and serve as an executive producer.

Formerly known as The Department, the series is based on the French show Le Bureau des Legendes and has already commenced production, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Fassbender, a two-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in films like Steve Jobs and 12 Years a Slave, will portray a CIA agent navigating a complex web of international intrigue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the narrative centres on his character being called back from his undercover assignment to London Station, where his past and present collide with unexpected consequences, including a rekindled romance that complicates his mission.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, praised Fassbender's casting, highlighting his ability to bring depth and complexity to his roles. "Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time," McCarthy said, underscoring the excitement surrounding Fassbender's involvement in The Agency.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Agency marks a significant project for Paramount+, especially following its transition from Showtime, with production helmed by Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios in collaboration with 101 Studios.

The series has garnered attention not only for its star power but also for its creative team, which includes George Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures, directors Joe Wright and writers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.