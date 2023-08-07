Meghan Markle's 42nd Birthday: Royal family's social media silence sparks controversy

Netizens suggest that the lack of a public wish might convey a powerful message

The Royal Family appeared to snub Meghan Markle on her 42nd birthday on August 4 by not sending any public birthday wishes on social media.

Meghan, who now lives in California with Prince Harry and their two children, had previously received birthday messages from the Royal Family on social media.

While private communications may have taken place, the absence of an official public post raised questions, leading netizens to think how this is supposedly the "most British snub" we could imagine.

Many even suggested that the lack of public wishes might convey a powerful message.

The decision to overlook Meghan's birthday on social media comes after the couple's departure from their working royal roles in 2020, a move that triggered controversy and tensions within the Royal Family. The omission of a social media post on her birthday has further sparked speculations, with some even wondering how things remain unsettled among the members of the Royal Family.

