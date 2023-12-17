Meet Santa, enjoy festive activities at these spots around Dubai

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 6:26 PM

Nakheel Mall

Experience the festive magic at Nakheel Mall's Festive Garden, running until January 15, 2024. Enjoy enchanting installations featuring water fountains, flowers, and wildlife displays. Engage in arts and crafts at Santa's meet-and-greet sessions. Don't miss the Dubai Shopping Festival's daily deals. Depachika hosts festive workshops and gourmet treats for kids every weekend until December 31. Arts and crafts events are hekd daily and Santa meet-and-greet four times daily till January 1, 2024. Join the festive spirit at Nakheel Mall for a joyful holiday season.

The Palm

Embark on a festive journey at The View at The Palm, where Palm Jumeirah comes alive with joyful installations. Families can kickstart their Christmas countdown with enchanting experiences and captivating moments at this iconic destination. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit while exploring the beauty of Palm Jumeirah at The View.

Palm West Beach

Witness the Dubai Lights at Palm West Beach during the Dubai Shopping Festival. Immerse yourself in artistic light installations that transport visitors on a captivating journey through wildlife, all set in a picture-perfect environment. Don't miss the chance to capture stunning moments and enjoy a photo opportunity along the West Beach promenade. Experience the wonder of Amazon at Palm West Beach with its enchanting light displays during this festive season.

Wild Wadi

Experience summer vibes this festive season at Wild Wadi Waterpark until January 7, 2024. Watch 'Surfing Santa' conquer wave rides daily and let children write letters for a chance to have a wish granted. Enjoy family-friendly Water Olympics, festive treats, and a tempting 'All-You-Can-Eat' package. UAE residents get an exclusive 40 per cent discount on day passes. Explore limited-time festive-themed Annual Pass options and surprise loved ones with gift certificates. Keep the fun alive at Wild Wadi Waterpark with 30 waterslides and attractions.

Festive Village

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, is gearing up for an enchanting holiday season with a festive lineup through December 26. The Festive Village promises magical experiences with activities for all ages. Enjoy lively bands with the Festive Roaming Live Band, and meet the mascot. Visit Santa & Elves daily from 4pm to 8pm for photos and wish lists. Join the Festive Cookie Making Workshop with three daily sessions, limited to eight kids per session. Enjoy complimentary gift-wrapping daily and unleash creativity at the arts & crafts station open daily for festive-themed crafts.

Festive Ripe Market

Deliveroo is all set to infuse the festive season with teal-hued excitement, bringing a Santa-stic experience to celebrations in Dubai. As the Christmas countdown begins, Deliveroo's teal Santa returns to this year’s Festive Ripe Market on two weekends – December 16, 17, 23, and 24, from 4pm to 6pm. Teal Santa will delight children with fun toys and offer adults vouchers for food and shopping. The lively Festive Ripe Market, a gathering of local businesses, transforms into a festive haven featuring diverse homegrown gems during the holiday season. With whimsical lights, artisanal delights, and a sense of community, the Ripe Market, alongside Deliveroo’s teal Santa, promises a vibrant weekend hub at the Police Academy that families wouldn’t want to miss.

Azure Beach

Create cherished family memories this festive season at Azure Beach! Join them on December 30, from 12pm-3pm, for a delightful family day by the pool and beach. Dive into the holiday spirit with a festive-leaning atmosphere and enjoy a particular build-your-own gingerbread house activity. Kids can unleash their creativity at the cookie decorating stations Azure Beach Kids’ Club hosts. It's a day filled with joy, laughter, and delightful moments for the whole family.

Banyan Tree Dubai

Escape to the enchanting Banyan Tree Dubai, nestled on the stunning shoreline of Bluewaters Island. Immerse yourself in a world of unparalleled experiences this festive season, from heartwarming Christmas culinary delights to spectacular New Year’s Eve festivities and more. Indulge in the ultimate Christmas Eve Dinner at Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, where Chinese and Pan-Asian classics are transformed with a creative twist. Delight your taste buds with mouthwatering dishes from the flavour-rich a la carte menu. Enjoy this unique dining experience amidst the festive ambience, complemented by live music from the in-house DJ and a tempting array of beverages.

ALSO READ: