Meet Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in Dubai; here's how

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Photo: AFP

Are you a Varun Dhawan fan? If so, you are going to want to head over to Global Village this weekend.

The Bollywood action star will be in Dubai to promote his upcoming movie Baby John, out on December 25, and he’s making time to meet and greet fans.

He and his co-star Keerthy Suresh will be at Global Village on Saturday. You can see them on the main stage at 8.30pm. Filmmaker Atlee will also be at the event.

Baby John is an adaptation of director’s Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Their and has been directed by Kalees.

The movie centres on Dhawan’s character who is an ex-cop living a civilian life with his daughter when an incident causes him to return to the once-ruthless person he used to be.

Dhawan, in a press statement addressed his involvement in the movie, saying: “I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.” ALSO READ: India celebrates Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman Genelia calls Riteish Deshmukh 'best husband, best son...'