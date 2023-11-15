UAE

Matt LeBlanc's tribute to Matthew Perry: I will always smile when I think of you

The actor shared pictures of their time as Chandler and Joey on 'Friends'

By CT Desk

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:43 PM

Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:44 PM

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Matt LeBlanc commemorated the late Matthew Perry, expressing that the moments they shared on the set of Friends were among the most cherished of his life. The post featured screenshots capturing the camaraderie between their characters, Joey and Chandler, accompanied by a heartfelt message honouring their friendship.

LeBlanc conveyed the deep honour of sharing the stage with Perry, emphasising the indelible mark their friendship left on him. He fondly reminisced, "It was an honour to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you. Spread your wings and fly, brother, you're finally free."

Injecting a touch of Perry's signature humour, LeBlanc playfully noted, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me." Perry's unexpected passing on October 28 prompted global mourning, with the Friends cast issuing a joint statement celebrating his impact.

Beyond his iconic role, Perry was known for his advocacy on addiction issues, leading to the establishment of the Matthew Perry Foundation.

