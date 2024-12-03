Margot Robbie opens up about audition slap in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Margot Robbie (Photo by Reuters)

More than a decade after her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has revealed that it was her own decision to do the full-frontal nude scene in the film.

The scene, which shows Robbie's character, Naomi Lapaglia, seducing stockbroker Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), became one of the most talked-about moments of the film.

In a recent interview, Robbie discussed the bold creative choices she made during the film's production, including the decision to strip for the pivotal scene, according to Deadline.

While director Martin Scorsese had told her she could wear a robe if it made her more comfortable, Robbie emphasised that it was her own idea to appear fully nude.

"The whole point is that she's going to come out completely naked —that's the card she's playing," Robbie explained, adding, "That's not what she would do in that scene if she wasn't in control."

Her character's calculated seduction of DiCaprio's Belfort is one of the film's most memorable and controversial moments, and Robbie's decision to embrace the nudity was in line with the manipulative, powerful nature of Naomi's character.

Robbie also opened up about an unforgettable moment during her final audition for the film, where she made another unexpected decision.

The scene in question required her to kiss DiCaprio, but Robbie surprised everyone by opting for a slap instead.

"I thought, I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome. I can't wait to tell all of my friends this," she recalled, adding, "And then I thought... nah. And just walloped him in the face," according to Deadline.

The actress described the immediate aftermath of the slap as tense. "It was dead silence for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds," Robbie remembered.

"Then they just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said, 'that was great,'" she added.

Despite the positive reaction from DiCaprio and Scorsese, Robbie admitted that she feared the worst at the moment.

"I was thinking, I'm going to get arrested, I'm pretty sure that's assault, battery," she confessed, adding, "Not only will you never work again, actually you will go to jail for this. And also, why did you have to hit him so hard? You should have done it lighter."

In addition to her on-screen actions, Robbie also took an active role in shaping her character's storyline.