Malayalam film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead in Kochi home

Cause of death remains under investigation
Malayalam film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in his home on Wednesday. The 43-year-old’s body was found hanging in his Pamapally Nagar flat in Kochi.
The police have not yet issued a statement about the cause of death; however, local newspapers have begun to call it a suspected case of suicide.
The Film Employees Federation of Kerala Directors’ Union shared the news on its Facebook page, writing: “The sudden passing of Nishadh Yusuf, a pivotal figure in shaping the future of contemporary Malayalam cinema, is a loss that the film industry will struggle to come to terms with. Our deepest condolences from the FEFKA Directors’ Union.”
Yusuf was well-known in the industry. He won the 2022 Kerala State Film Award for Best Editing for his work on Thallumaala.
He was also the winner of the Critics’ Choice Film Awards in India in 2023.
Among his notable projects was Kanguva, which stars Suriya and Bobby Deol. It’s scheduled for release in November.
