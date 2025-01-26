Malayalam film director Shafi passes away at 56

Malayalam filmmaker Rasheed M H, who famously went by the name Shafi, passed away on Sunday at the age of 56.

The director had suffered a stroke on January 17, after which his condition remained critical, as per local media reports.

The filmmaker's funeral was held in Kaloor Juma Masjid in Kochi and was attended by celebrities and personalities like Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj K. Jayan, Sibi Malayil, Vinayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Suresh Krishna, and Namitha Pramod.

The public was also allowed to pay their respects before Shafi's mortal remains were taken back for final rites.

Shafi is survived by his wife Shamila, and daughters, Aleema and Salma.

Shafi was the brother of noted screenwriter Rafi and the two siblings are the nephews of late filmmaker Siddique.