Mahira Khan addresses Shah Rukh Khan queries: 'Stop asking me'

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, celebrated for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017), has candidly spoken about the constant focus on her co-star in interviews. The actor expressed frustration at being unfairly accused of using Shah Rukh’s name for publicity, a misconception she strongly denies. Mahira addressed these sentiments during a session at the Aalami Urdu Conference 2024, hosted by Waseem Badami and Tabish Hashmi.

During the session, Mahira was asked if the persistent questions about working with Shah Rukh annoyed her. She replied, “Whenever someone asks me about Shah Rukh, I respond to their question. But then people assume that I talk about him deliberately. I never bring him up on my own.”

Mahira said she is frustrated with the perception that she leverages Shah Rukh’s name for attention. She remarked, “If that’s the case, then don’t ask me about him.” Despite the backlash, Mahira affectionately referred to Shah Rukh as her “bachpan ka pyaar” (childhood love), showcasing her genuine admiration for the Bollywood superstar.

Mahira’s debut in Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, was a significant milestone in her career. Sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, the action-packed film garnered positive reviews and box-office success. However, the political climate following a ban on Pakistani artists in India marred Mahira’s journey, as she was unable to promote the film in India. To date, Raees remains her sole Bollywood project.