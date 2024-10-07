Madonna pays tribute to her late brother Christopher Ciccone

Pop star Madonna paid tribute to her brother Christopher Ciccone, who passed away recently, and said that before his death the two had met after a long estrangement, reported E! Online.

Ciccone died on October 4 from cancer.

Madonna took to her Instagram handle and wrote an emotional post dedicated to her brother and posted several pictures of the two. "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo."

Talking about their bond, she said, "We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together. Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too. My ballet teacher, also named Christopher, created a safe space for my brother ... When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a dancer, my brother followed."

The singer continued, "And again we took each other's hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City! We devoured Art and Music And Film like hungry animals we were in the epicentre of all of these things exploding. We danced through the madness of the AIDS epidemic. We went to funerals and we cried, and we went dancing. We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director of many tours."

Madonna shared that her brother was always by her side, " My brother was right by my side. He was a painter, a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him. We soared the highest heights together. And floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing."

She also opened up about the differences between the two, saying, "The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other."