Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor among guests at Anees Bazmee party

Bollywood celebrated Director and screenwriter Bazmee's 45 years in the industry with a star-studded event
Film director and screenwriter Anees Bazmee celebrated 45 glorious years in the Hindi film industry with a star-studded event in Mumbai on Saturday night.
The event saw several B-town and industry veterans come together to honour the filmmaker for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.
The evening witnessed a stellar turnout of stars, filmmakers, and industry stalwarts. Among the celebs who attended the event were Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan.
Other celebs who graced the event included Jackie Shroff, Bhushan Kumar, Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Pahlaj Nihalani, Arshad Warsi, Andre, Ganesh Acharya, Vipul Shah, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Murad Khetani, Sharik Patel, Jayantilal Gada, Goverdhan Tanwani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Aayush Sharma with his mother, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Luv Sinha, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit, Sunil Grover, Huma Qureshi, Mukesh Chhabra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abbas-Mustan, R. Balki, Anil Thadani, and Gajraj Rao.
Bazmee is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which features Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri and Rajpal Yadav among others.
ALSO READ: