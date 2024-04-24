Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate dancing scene from 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 5:06 PM

Audiences are in for a blast from the past as 'Dance Deewane' gears up for an episode filled with '90s nostalgia, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Joining the judging panel alongside Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit is none other than Karisma Kapoor, her co-star from the film Rakshak. While Madhuri and Suniel regularly grace the judging seats, Karisma's presence adds an extra spark of excitement.

In a promo teasing the upcoming episode, Madhuri and Karisma recreate their iconic Dance of Envy from the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai. Dressed in ethnic black and yellow attire, reminiscent of their original black athleisure costumes, the two engage in a spirited face-off, much to the delight of the live audience. Suniel Shetty himself couldn't help but applaud, declaring them as "the greatest dancing stars of our industry," the Hindustan Times report said.

As the audience eagerly awaits this nostalgic moment, social media is buzzing with anticipation. Fans flooded the comments section with expressions of excitement and nostalgia, reminiscing about the iconic dance sequence. It's a reunion that fans didn't know they needed, but now can't wait to witness.

