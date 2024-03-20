Lukas Gage calls his shooting experience for 'Smile 2' intense

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 4:07 PM

Actor Lukas Gage, who is known for his roles in 'American Vandal', 'The White Lotus', 'You', among others, talked about shooting for the psychological supernatural horror film, 'Smile 2', and said that it was intense and gruesome, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was speaking on the red carpet for 'Road House''s New York City premiere. "I didn't puke, I dry-heaved," he said.

'Smile 2' is an upcoming American psychological supernatural horror film written and directed by Parker Finn. It is a sequel to 2022 film 'Smile', which is based on Finn's short film 'Laura Hasn't Slept'. The film stars Kyle Gallner, Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

"I was really shocked how intense it is on the day. You just think, 'Oh, it's acting, it's gonna be fine,' but that movie is so scary. The whole crew was terrified. That smile itself is just so creepy and then you throw the most gory scenes on top of it, I just, yeah, I have a weak stomach too. I'm a wimp," quoted the actor as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gage didn't reveal much about his role in the movie, but expressed how excited he was to be part of the hit horror film's sequel. "I don't say this about a lot of things that I do, 'cause I'm the biggest critic ever -- I am so proud of it, and I think it's so scary, and I think [director] Parker Finn did it again, like, he just takes it to the next level and we have some really cool cameos happening in this movie."

The new cast for 'Smile 2' includes Gauge, Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, and Raul Castillo. Kyle Gallner is also expected to reprise his role as Joel. No narrative information has been verified yet.

During his 'Jess Cagle Show' appearance, Gage shared that the movie wrapped filming earlier this month. "If you loved the first movie, you're going to love this one," he assured listeners. "It's so terrifying. It's the first time I've ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid and I actually got sick to my stomach." 'Smile 2' is slated to hit theatres on October 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

