Lucky Ali charms audience at Dubai concert

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 3:48 PM

Indian singing sensation Lucky Ali headlined the Winter Music Fest at Zero Gravity, Dubai this weekend, providing the audience an unforgettable night filled with his soul-stirring melodies.

"Dubai is always good for us," Ali said when we caught up with him for a chat before the concert. "But just before a concert, I am always nervous. That is the only constant."

Ali, a versatile artist known for his roles as a singer, songwriter, musician, composer, record producer, and actor, has left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry. His journey began with the award-winning album Sunoh, which catapulted him to fame for his distinctive music and soulful ballad style.

Since then, Ali carved his own niche as an acclaimed artiste, sharing his music for various productions and performing at different stages around the globe.

Ali's musical prowess extends to playback singing for films like Ek Baap Chhe Bete and Dushman Duniya Ka, collaborating with renowned composers such as AR Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal-Shekhar, Mikey McCleary, and many more. His timeless hits include O Sanam, Safarnama, Hairat, and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

"I like the live interaction with the audience," he said. "We get the energy from the audience and we react to that. All the songs that I sing are songs that I enjoy so there is no comparison between them."

Though in terms of a performance, it is different, Ali added.

On the workfront, Ali is set to release a new album. "A series of songs is in works," he said. "It will translate into a new album."

