Love yourself too this Valentine's Day in the UAE

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 6:49 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 10:18 PM

Beachside yoga at Bounty Beets

Begin your morning with beachside yoga at Bounty Beets: Join the Saturday session at 9am for yoga followed by a 10:15am breakfast, priced at Dh195 (inclusive of Yoga, one coffee/tea, one main, and one mini dish). Located at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. To make reservations, contact 04 399 1414.

Spa day out

Indulge in rejuvenating experiences at Eforea Spa, Hilton Palm. Choose from the 80-minute Hammam Journey at Dh1,850 or the Signature Spa Two-Gether, available for 60 minutes at Dh1,100 or 90 minutes at Dh1,200. Both packages include unique spa treatments. For reservations, contact: 04 230 0090.

Valentine’s Fitness night out

Head to The Space Events and Sports in Dubai for a unique Valentine's Fitness Night Out. Sweat and feel the love with heart-pumping workouts led by professional trainers. Whether you're single or coupled up, the fun-filled evening promises a variety of fitness activities for everyone to enjoy. Participate in informative sessions on nutrition and mental health providing valuable takeaways for a healthier lifestyle, along with prizes and giveaways.

Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah

Start your day on a serene note by scheduling a couples' spa retreat at renowned wellness destinations such as Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah. Indulge in personalized treatments designed to cater to your preferences. Following a blissful spa experience, unwind with a tranquil stroll along the beach or embark on a serene dhow cruise through Dubai Marina. Enjoy breathtaking views and a peaceful ambiance to conclude your day.

Vida Emirates Hills Wellness Festival

Prepare for an enriching wellness festival featuring a plethora of workout sessions and wellness workshops—all at no cost. Set against the serene backdrop of Emirates Hills Golf Club, this swanky hotel offers an ideal sanctuary for relaxation and self-care. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, February 14, from 8am to noon, and enjoy a range of activities including personal development sessions, yoga, meditation, HIIT classes, and delightful surprises. Expert guidance will be available to assist you in achieving your fitness goals and enhancing your overall well-being throughout the event.

