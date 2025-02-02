Look: Zeena Zaki's 'spiralling vision' at Dubai Fashion Week

Dubai Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025-26 kicked off with a dazzling display of artistry as Dubai-based Zeena Zaki took centre stage as the opening designer on February 1. With an audience brimming with anticipation, Zaki delivered a collection that was nothing short of a visual sensation—one that wove a narrative of transformation, energy, and timeless femininity.

Backstage, after the show, Zaki reflected on the whirlwind of emotions that came with being the opener for this year's first DFW outing. “It’s like a soup of excitement, happiness. I was nervous, but I’m over it because I wanted everything to be super perfect. I’m overwhelmed, I’m so grateful, I’m happy, I’m proud. It’s all just a beautiful feeling,” she shared.

The inspiration

Zaki’s collection was deeply inspired by the spiral—a symbol of movement, transformation, and the cyclical nature of life. The theme was evident in everything from the silhouettes to the styling, even down to the intricate hairstyles that framed the models’ faces. "Spiral is the movement of energy," she said. “If you see, everything is spiral. Try to stand in a corner with edges. Then try to stand in a curve. You won’t be able to stand in the corner, but in a curve, the flow of energy moves around.”

Zaki started her show with darker hues

Unlike conventional collections that often start with lighter tones and transition into darker hues, Zaki took a different approach. “I started with dark because every single person goes through challenges in life,” she explained. “They might go through confusion, depression, wondering, ‘What’s going to happen? How am I going to be able to do it?’ And then when they break through, it’s towards the end when everything is white.”

The finale at Zaki's show was a stunning wedding dress

This journey was embodied in the finale piece—a breathtaking wedding dress that stood as a symbol of celebration, resilience, and the ultimate triumph of light over darkness. “It’s like a celebration,” Zaki said. “From darkness to light.”

A timeless approach

For Zaki, fashion is more than trends; it’s about creating pieces that stand the test of time. “Being timeless is when you are so authentic and passionate about your passion,” she said. “That’s why so many old designers or artists who passed away are still remembered today—because they were passionate, and their work came from the heart. When things come from the heart, they stay.”

This philosophy is reflected in her designs; each gown is created to embrace and enhance the female form, empowering its wearer with confidence and beauty.

Zaki aims to empower the wearer of her collection with confidence and beauty

Zaki's journey, which began as a young dreamer designing for family and friends, has flourished into an internationally recognised brand. Since launching her eponymous label in 2003, she has expanded her presence across the GCC and beyond, including a coveted spot at Paris Fashion Week.

With her Dubai Fashion Week showcase setting the bar high, Zaki's future is brimming with new projects and collaborations. "I have so many ideas," she said. "Collaborations, projects, imagination, travels, collecting beauty from everywhere in the world and bringing them into my fashion."