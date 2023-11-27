Look: These new car and SUV launches in the UAE might turn out to be game changers

All-new Maserati GranTurismo

Dubai is deemed by many as a supercar haven. But the truth is there is so much happening in the automotive space in the UAE besides supercar spotting. Here’s a look at some of the local events that will have every motorhead pumped.

All-new Maserati GranTurismo enters the chat

Love purebred Italian sportscars? Who doesn’t! Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official Maserati dealer, launched the latest iteration of the Maserati GranTurismo sportscar at Concrete, Al Serkal Avenue on 16 November 2023. The story that began with the Maserati A6 1500 continues with the GranTurismo coupé 75 years later. The new coupe’s stunning exterior is a reshaping of its predecessor. It keeps the swoopy silhouette, sharp nose, and near oval grille up front, but the position and shape of the headlamps have been altered and triangular rear luminaires have been slimmed down. The beautiful interior is very much a product of the times with a larger infotainment screen and touchscreen controls, with decidedly better materials and build quality than the model it replaces.

The GranTurismo is currently available in the Modena variant which is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo Nettuno engine producing a potent 490 PS, which allows it to get from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. A superlative Trofeo variant is also available with an uprated 550 PS, with an even quicker run-to-a-ton time of 3.5 seconds. And later this year, we are also expecting a fully electric version called the GranTurismo Folgore. The first all-electric Maserati will be equipped with three 300-kW electric motors and an 800-volt system with technologies derived from Formula E and is said to deliver an incredible output of 760 PS. Performance claims for this electric version are simply remarkable. With a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h, it is sure to blur out the scenery.

The starting price of the base Modena and Trofeo variants is AED 689,000 and AED 819,000, respectively. They include a 3-year warranty and a 3-year/45,000 kilometres service package. All things said, the Maserati GranTurismo really lives up to its caption, ‘The Others Just Travel’.

All-electric Lotus Eletre hyper SUV goes on sale

In a dazzling display of heritage with the showcasing of vintage models and party theatrics in the form of breakdancing artists and bursting confetti, Lotus cars and their exclusive retail partner in the UAE, Adamas Motor Group gave a befitting welcome to the all-new and all-electric Lotus Eletre. In a private gathering held at The Space, DIP 2, this electric hyper-SUV was revealed and is aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers who are willing to part AED 480,000 in exchange for style, speed, and sustainability. The new Lotus Eletre (spelt without a ‘c’ in the middle), is the first of a new breed of pure electric lifestyle vehicles from the iconic sportscar manufacturer.

With up to 600 kilometers of range, lightning-quick acceleration that propels it from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds, and a top speed of 260 km/h, the Eletre is heating up the electric SUV segment. Its handling has also been finely tuned by Lotus engineers to create a vehicle that drives like a true sports car that inspires confidence while delivering the practicality of an SUV. It is one “For The Drivers.”

The Eletre’s futuristic cockpit is upholstered with the highest quality materials, as well as an array of cutting-edge features such as Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system, immersive KEF Premium Audio, and a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies including optional side-view cameras -instead of side-view mirrors - with small displays on the door.

Local deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q2 2024.

VW Amarok Pick Up launch in Dubai, 27th September 2023

Get trucking with the all-new Volkswagen Amarok pickup

For all those who love giant trucks, here’s some good news! Al Nabooda Automobiles L.L.C, the official distributor for Volkswagen in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, took the covers of the all-new Volkswagen Amarok at their Sheikh Zayed Road showroom on 25 September 2023.

This exciting new pickup truck is all new ground-up and is designed to cater to a wide variety of customers who may be looking for a lifestyle vehicle, an off-roader, a family vehicle, a workhorse, or all of those requirements rolled into one. The tall-riding Amarok certainly has a robust exterior and neat design cues. including powerful LED headlights across all models and IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights on select versions.

The Amarok comes with a new powerful turbocharged 2.3-litre petrol engine, producing 302 horsepower and 452Nm of torque. It is coupled to a 10-speed automatic that can be reduced to 6 speeds if necessary and is also equipped with an advanced 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, a differential lock, and 4 different modes available to conquer any type of surface. With an impressive load and towing capabilities of up to 3,500 kg and 1.19 tonnes payload, a cargo bed, with a length of up to 1,624 mm (capable of adapting Euro pallet loaded sideways or lengthways), as an owner you will be everyone best friend, come furniture shopping time.

Gone are the days of utilitarian banality on the inside, this Amarok is fitted out with the latest infotainment system measuring up to 12 inches and a digital cockpit spanning up to 12.3 inches while accommodating up to 3 passengers in the rear cabin with the DoubleCab configuration. Safety and convenience are paramount in the Volkswagen Amarok, featuring over 25 advanced assistance systems including parking assistance and 360-degree all-round view.

The Amarok starts from AED 149,999 and is now available for bookings.

