Look: Tech YouTuber builds world's largest functional iPhone

The 6.74-foot-tall device can make and receive calls, send texts, and performs several other functions just like a regular Apple iPhone

by

CT Desk
Photo: Mrwhosetheboss/YouTube
Photo: Mrwhosetheboss/YouTube

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 3:11 PM

With Apple's event set to take place tonight, the excitement surrounding the new gadgets the tech giant is unveiling is palpable. The iPhone lineup has consistently generated buzz among tech enthusiasts and gadget lovers, and to amplify the hype around the big event, a British-Indian YouTuber has made his mark by creating the world's largest iPhone.

Tech content creator Mrwhosetheboss, also known as Arun Rupesh Maini, has crafted the biggest iPhone 15 Pro Max version to date. Known for his in-depth analyses and creative tech material, Maini took on the challenging task of building an enlarged replica of Apple's flagship smartphone.


The 6.74-foot-tall device can make and receive calls, send texts, and performs several other functions just like a regular Apple iPhone. It also shares many special features with the original model. With the help of DIY Perks, aka Matthew Perks, Arun assembled this massive device.

Equipped with an 88-inch OLED TV, the phone is capable of sending SMS, emails, running all apps, and even taking pictures, securing the title of the world's largest iPhone. It also features illumination and a charging port large enough to accommodate the biggest USB-C cable ever made.

Watch how they built the world's largest iPhone:

"Growing up, I would disappear into the library for hours to read the latest Guinness World Records books, so to achieve an award myself feels absolutely surreal. It feels like a full circle moment. I'm so proud of both our team and Matt for pulling off what's never been done before," Maini was quoted as saying to Guinness World Records.

The post, shared on September 6, has garnered over 2.5 million views since being posted. It has also attracted numerous likes and comments. The video is currently trending at number sixteen on YouTube.



