Look: Sunny Deol celebrates 67th birthday

Sunny Deol rang in his 67th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film 'Jaat'.

Filmmakers including Raj Kumar Santoshi, Rahul Rawail and Anil Sharma travelled to Hyderabad to celebrate the actor's birthday.

On Sunday, Deol took to Instagram and thanked everyone for making him feel special on his birthday.

"It was a #Jaat-tastic Birthday! Thank you to my wonderful colleagues , my Director, Producers, Co-Actors , crew for this beautiful celebration. @dongopichand @mythriofficial @peoplemediafactory @randeephooda @vineet_ksofficial @reginaacassandraa @doprishipunjabi A big thank you to my friends @anilsharma_dir #RajKumarSantoshi #RahulRawail @anurag_singh_films for coming down to Hyderabad and all the way to my set, truly felt special," he shared.

"Pleasant surprise was the gesture by the single screen exhibitors (backbone of the film industry) who came from their towns and cities and we spoke about our relationship that has lasted for so many decades between my films and single screens and the audiences. Really felt nostalgic at you all sharing stories from Ghayal, Ghatak,Border, Gadar and Betaab days and craze Indian cinema has had specially in our towns and non metro cities. Really grateful for you all for taking time and visiting me here and celebrating with me," he added.