Look: Shoaib Malik ties knot with Sana Javed amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik left netizens shocked as he shared wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Saturday.

Malik has recently been under the limelight amid rumours of his divorce from Indian professional tennis player, Sania Mirza.

Taking to his social media platforms, Shoaib shared pictures with Sana Javed, putting the rumours to rest, with the caption, "And we created you in pairs."

The two were rumoured to be dating due to their recent interaction on a birthday post, as per a local media outlet. The former cricketer also voiced his support for the actress back in 2022, when she was called out for her alleged misbehaviour towards make-up artists and juniors on set.

Malik's post came as a surprise amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza who he wed back in 2010. The couple have a son, Izhaan, born in 2018.

Fans of the both the players were left divided. While some congratulated Shoaib on his wedding, many expressed their disappointment and voiced their support and concern for Sania Mirza amidst the wedding news. Some were even taken aback to the point that they couldn't tell if the images were real of photoshopped.

"Is it real or AI?" commented one user on Instagram.

Many even pointed out Sania Mirza's recent Instagram story where she shared a cryptic message.

