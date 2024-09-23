Look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photos from brother's wedding

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently posted pictures from her brother David Prabhu's wedding.

On Saturday, Ruth Prabhu shared pictures from the wedding in picturesque Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on her Instagram handle.

She wore a purple gown and minimal make-up.

In one of the images, she is seen facing her back to the camera, holding a bouquet of vibrant flowers.

She also shared some adorable moments with her brother and mother, Ninette Prabhu.

She captioned this post: "Family."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "You redefined 'drop-dead gorgeous' with your aura and presence Sammy."