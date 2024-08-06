Look: Salman Khan, AP Dhillon drop 'Old Money' teaser

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM

The official teaser of actor Salman Khan and singer-rapper AP Dhillon's upcoming song Old Money has dropped.

Taking to Instagram, Khan treated fans with the teaser of the song.

The track is set to be released on August 9.

The teaser opens with AP Dhillon sleeping with his head resting on a car. Then, his friend wakes him up with the news, "AP, wo mil gaye aur khabar pakki hai [she's been found and the information is reliable] ." They both rush to catch someone and then Khan makes an entry.

The video ends with AP Dhillon's laughter.

Khan captioned his post, "Old Money out on August 9th @apdhillon."

Recently, the Brown Munde hitmaker took to his Instagram and dropped a motion poster of their upcoming venture.

The text on the video read Old Money by AP Dhillon and enquired, "Did you miss me?" Tagging Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon on it, AP wrote, "I know you didn't see this one coming..."