Look: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of Malti in ethnic wear

The actor shared pictures of her daughter on Instagram Stories

சி. டி. டெஸ்க் மூலம் Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM

Actor Priyanka Chopra delighted fans by sharing adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie as they geared up for husband and father Nick Jonas' much-awaited tour. The Instagram Stories also featured little Malti dressed in ethnic wear, exuding cuteness and joy.

In the first photo, Malti sat inside an empty suitcase, donning an outfit complemented with charming earrings. Priyanka captioned the post with excitement, indicating their readiness for Nick's New York tour.

In the next picture, the trio, Priyanka, Malti, and her manager Anjula Acharia, reunited for a sunny outing, were captured in a delightful selfie. Priyanka donned an elegant white outfit while Malti looked adorable in a printed white frock and a hat. The "shady ladies" were all sporting dark sunglasses.

Sundays were meant for kurta pajamas, as revealed by Priyanka while sharing the third photo in which Malti engages in playtime, surrounded by toys.

Born in January 2022 through surrogacy, Malti's arrival brought immense joy to the Chopra-Jonas family, who respectfully requested privacy during this special time.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in the action-packed show கோட்டை by The Russo Brothers, where she stars as elite agent Nadia Sinh. Up next, she is set to share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State.

மேலும் படிக்க :