Look: Parineeti Chopra shares fresh pictures from her wedding album

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding screamed royalty from a mile and a half away. The lovebirds got married on September 24 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The festivities took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

From Parineeti's personalised veil to the dreamy step up, the ceremony was all things love. Ever since the power couple has been treating their fans to magical moments from the marriage album. Now, in the latest set of pictures, we get a full portrait of Parineeti’s bridal outfit, by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The photo was shared by the actress on Instagram Stories.

In the next slide, we can see Parineeti climbing down the stairs with her “favourite human” Manish Malhotra.

An adorable frame of Mr and Mrs Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti’s fan page on Instagram has also shared the photo dump. Take a look:

Parineeti, at the time of announcing the wedding, said, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time.. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.” Her sister, global icon Priyanka Chopra, who couldn't attend the ceremony due to duty calls, was among the first to drop a sweet note under the album. She said, “My blessings always.”

Parineeti and Raghav’s pre-wedding festivities ticked all the boxes. The couple organised a number of fun games, including cricket and rope races, between the Chopras and Chadhas. Sharing a video from the fun-filled evening, the actress wrote, “Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra’s Mission Raniganj was released today. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

