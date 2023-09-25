Look: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first post-wedding picture goes viral

UAE's 'Hope Maker' once saved Dh300k to build house, donated it to Palestinian children
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The newlyweds' first picture as a married couple is out and it's going viral.
In the photo, Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in a sequined pink saree with sindoor on her forehead, while Raghav Chadha looks dashing in a black tuxedo.
Check out the photo below:
The couple's wedding celebrations started with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, followed by a Sufi night with close friends and family in attendance. In Udaipur, they had a mehendi ceremony, haldi, and a Bollywood-themed sangeet before the grand wedding and reception.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's love story has been a delightful journey. They got engaged in May at Delhi's Kapurthala House, with Parineeti revealing in an Instagram post that it took just "one breakfast together" for her to know that Raghav was the one. Their relationship was initially the subject of rumours before they officially confirmed it earlier this year.
