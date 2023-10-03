Look: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha face off in cricket match, party games before grand wedding

Instagram

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 2:38 PM

It has been over a week, and yet many still can't get over the dreamy wedding ceremony of Indian actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha. Pictures and videos of the couple's big fat Punjabi wedding in India’s Rajasthan have been making the rounds — and winning hearts — on the Internet.

The latest set, shared by Raghav himself, shows a glimpse of pre-wedding festivities. In a moving note, he said: “Our pre-wedding ‘rituals’, which included games like musical chairs, lemon & spoon race, the three-legged race, and a friendly game of cricket, were truly delightful. While the Chadhas didn’t emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars.”

One of the first comments came from “team Chopra”. Parineeti's brother Shivang wrote, “You got didi… so you are the overall winner. We got your family…We’ll consider ourselves the winner for life.”

Parineeti’s mother Reena said, “Ha ha ha. This was the craziest fun day… We won the cricket game but lost our hearts all over again to you all.”

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was initially supporting the groom's side, said, “Super fun day…Enjoyed it...Chopras converted me from Chadha’s to Chopra’s.” He added, “Raghav isn’t happy about you converting me from Chadha’s to Chopra.”

Parineeti also gave a super cute surprise to Raghav on their special day. The actress sang O Piya for their wedding video.

Along with a clip from the festivities, Parineeti wrote, “To my husband. The most important song I’ve ever sung… walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words… what do I even say... O piya, chal chalein aa (O dear, come let's go)”

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members.

ALSO READ: