Look: Pankaj Tripathi's adorable gesture for wife Mridula on anniversary

Actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife, Mridula, marked their 21st wedding anniversary on January 15 with a celebration surrounded by family and close friends.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mridula shared a video along with several pictures from the event.

The video showed the Mirzapur actor placing a ring on his wife's finger as he bowed before her with folded hands. The couple also cut a cake together while their guests cheered and clapped.

For the special day, Tripathi chose a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a traditional white jacket, while Mridula looked graceful in a yellow suit. Their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, was also present.