Watch: Kim, Khloe Kardashian enjoy a rickshaw ride in India

Rumour has it that your beloved star duo might be preparing for a big move across the Atlantic
Kim and Khloe Kardashian turn heads as they enjoy an auto rickshaw ride through the bustling streets of Mumbai, India. The sisters are in town for the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, an event that has drawn big names from around the globe.
After sharing about their warm welcome at the Taj Hotel with traditional Indian customs, the Kardashian sisters have posted yet another adventure from their trip.
Embracing the local culture, Kim and Khloe are seen donning traditional Indian accessories, including the iconic 'bindi'. They are dressed in breezy summer outfits, perfect for the warm weather, and their enthusiasm is evident as Khloe exclaims, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India!"
The Kardashians' presence at the wedding, coupled with their fun rickshaw ride, has added an extra layer of excitement to the already glamorous event.
Fans and onlookers have been thrilled to see the sisters enjoying themselves and embracing Indian culture.
According to a report by India Today, the Kardashian sisters will be filming their experience at the wedding for their popular Hulu reality show.
