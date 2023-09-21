Look: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates birthday with family

Watch: Superstar Salman Khan dances to his hits at brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding ceremony
Arbaaz married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan, a beloved actress in contemporary Hindi cinema, is commemorating her 43rd birthday today. According to reports, the talented actress chose to have a understated birthday celebration, which took place at her husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral residence, Pataudi Palace, with only her closest family members in attendance.
Karisma Kapoor, who joined her younger sister's intimate birthday gathering, recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram and extended birthday wishes to Bebo.
She posted a series of heartwarming photos from the celebration on her official Instagram account with a caption that read, "Wishing my lifeline a very Happy Birthday," alongside an image of Kareena cutting her birthday cake. She also showcased a snapshot of the delicious cake with the words: "Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday."
