Look: John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani wedding

Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan have another reason to cheer. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend John Cena shared a picture taken with the actor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony and spoke about the positive effect he has had on him.
Cena was in Mumbai for the Ambani wedding.
“A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," Cena said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after meeting Khan.
Khan was in a green pathani suit while Cena wore an embroidered bandhgala suit at the wedding.
Cena a brought his signature charisma to the dance floor, delighting guests with his iconic moves.
A viral video posted by a fan circulating on social media captured Cena executing his famous You Can't See Me pose with finesse, showcasing his enthusiasm and blending seamlessly into the festive atmosphere.
The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.
The wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
