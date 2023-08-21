Look: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate one-year wedding anniversary, share unseen photos

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM Last updated: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 12:23 PM

Hollywood's dynamic duo, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, are marking their one-year wedding anniversary with heartfelt memories and unseen snapshots. The talented star took to Instagram to share candid photos from their intimate wedding ceremony, accompanied by a touching message for her beloved husband.

While their journey began with a secret elopement on July 17, 2022, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, their commitment was further celebrated in a grand wedding extravaganza at Affleck's Georgia residence on August 20, 2022.

Marking the anniversary, Lopez shared unseen pictures from her wedding with Ben Affleck. She left a heartwarming note in the caption: "One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life… Jennifer #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow @johnrussophoto."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's journey began in 2002 on the set of Gigli. Their paths intertwined, albeit briefly, while Lopez was married to Cris Judd. However, that didn't last long as the two went separate ways in 2003. But nearly two decades on, the two sparked dating rumours that soon turned into a confirmed relationship in 2021.

ALSO READ: