Look: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate one-year wedding anniversary, share unseen photos

Next 'Me Too' wave? 8 lawsuits filed against top Hollywood actors, music legends in 3 weeks
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Hollywood's dynamic duo, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, are marking their one-year wedding anniversary with heartfelt memories and unseen snapshots. The talented star took to Instagram to share candid photos from their intimate wedding ceremony, accompanied by a touching message for her beloved husband.
While their journey began with a secret elopement on July 17, 2022, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, their commitment was further celebrated in a grand wedding extravaganza at Affleck's Georgia residence on August 20, 2022.
Marking the anniversary, Lopez shared unseen pictures from her wedding with Ben Affleck. She left a heartwarming note in the caption: "One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life… Jennifer #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow @johnrussophoto."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's journey began in 2002 on the set of Gigli. Their paths intertwined, albeit briefly, while Lopez was married to Cris Judd. However, that didn't last long as the two went separate ways in 2003. But nearly two decades on, the two sparked dating rumours that soon turned into a confirmed relationship in 2021.
ALSO READ:
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Popular fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who is set to make an appearance at Dubai Active, on fitness myths and working out on a clock
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
According to a court filing, the victim Sheila Kennedy, an actress and model, said that she did not consent and felt overpowered
Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai-based wildlife photographer and HIPA winner shares how the native hoopoe became his photographic muse and how it won him international acclaim
The Harlem-born musician, who remains free on bond, has pleaded not guilty in the case