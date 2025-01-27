Look: James Gunn drops new 'Superman' teaser

Director James Gunn has dropped a new teaser of the highly anticipated film Superman. It features additional footage including the supes fight and new looks of the character Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult.

The latest teaser was built on the trailer of the film which was released by Gunn a month ago. Superman, which is considered to be a reboot of DCU films, stars David Corenswet in the lead role. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 11.

In this brief glimpse of the film, Superman, the last son of Krypton, is seen rescuing the residents of the metropolitan city while fighting a giant lizard who has the ability to spit fire.

It also had a shot of the Supe shielding a young girl from a nearby explosion. The teaser starts with Superman calling his friend and dog Krypto for help while being severely injured. Glimpses of what is likely to be the Fortress of Solitude, Superman's home, were also seen.

Hoult's Luthor is also seen in this new clip. The teaser also includes footage of Superman in flight, bobbing, weaving, and executing a corkscrew motion as he flies through gaps in jagged ice.

While sharing the teaser from his Instagram handle, Gunn wrote, "It begins July 11th"

Earlier, during a trailer launch event, Gunn was asked how he incorporated the decency Superman can represent for America and the rest of the world into the movie.

"I think that's what Take me home is all about," Gunn said, adding, "We do have sort of a battered vision of Superman at the beginning, and I think that is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or their politics, are doing their best to get by and trying to be good people, despite what it may seem like for the other side, no matter what that other side might be."