Look: Indian celebrities celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal

A-listers wish fans over social media

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (harvest festival), Indian celebrities are extending their heartfelt greetings to fans and well-wishers by giving them a glimpse into their celebration.

Here's what they are saying:

Top Stories Actor Nayanthara has treated her fans with a glimpse of her Pongal celebration. On Tuesday, the 'Jawan' actor posted several pictures on Instagram and wrote in Tamil, "Keep smiling in your home.. If you understand the race, the pleasure of the mind is overflowing... Be happy surrounded by friends.. Let the Thaip Pongal flow...Happy Pongal from us to you..." Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Bhogi, Pongal and Sankranti Baby John actor Keerthy Suresh celebrated her first Pongal as a newlywed Rishab Shetty took to his social media to share a picture with his wife, Pragathi Shetty, and their two children, Ranvit and Radhya, for Makar Sankranti Sonali Bendre was all dressed up for the occasion Rashmika Mandanna, who recently sustained a leg injury, wrote on Instagram, "Happiest Sankrathi/ Pongal my loves. I hope this year brings you all the love, happiness and good health." Akshay Kumar celebrated Makar Sankranti with actor Paresh Rawal while shooting for 'Bhooth Bangla'.