Look: From Ranbir Kapoor to Sunny Leone, Bollywood stars who spent their summer vacation in Dubai

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 7:52 PM

Dubai has been a preferred tourist destination for people across the world for decades now and the numbers only seem to increase with every passing year.

For instance, Emirates, earlier this week, shared that its average load factor increased 80 per cent between June and August — clocking more than 14 million passengers — throughout the entire route network.

The airline believes that the number of people visiting Dubai during the rest of the year will only continue to spike.

Things are not different for some of Bollywood’s biggest stars who often arrive in Dubai for a long, quiet holiday. While Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood to endorse Dubai and its beauty to the world, several other stars over the years have also been spotted enjoying the choicest of luxuries.

Here are some of the biggest names from Bollywood who were spotted vacationing in Dubai this summer.

1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have Dubai on top of their holiday spots.

In June, the couple landed here for a quick vacation and were spotted checking out some popular restaurants. Images of the couple from a dinner date were also shared online by fans and soon went viral on social media.

2. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone’s Dubai album screams fun from miles away. A few months ago, the actress confessed that she had the best time in Dubai, on the Ice Rink and at the aquarium.

Sharing a video from the Ice Rink, Sunny Leone wrote, “My favourite thing to do ever.”

3. Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

In August, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi vacationed in Dubai with their two kids, Mehr and Guriq. Neha Dhupia uploaded a series of pictures of the family enjoying their holiday.

Sharing the images, Neha said, “It’s just wonderful to know that you can build a special bond with a place in a different country that makes you feel so warm and welcomed. Thank you Intercontinental Festival City Dubai for making us feel at home and treating us like your own. We are coming back for more and for sure. You guys are the best! We love seeing the world through your eyes.”

Here’s another video of the family having a great time in the Gulf nation. Sharing the video, Angad Bedi wrote, “Indeed we had the best time.”

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor had a great time with her sister Khushi Kapoor and their father, producer Boney Kapoor in the Emirates back in June.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, they are seen having a great time by the pool. The picture was clicked at the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.

5. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her mother’s birthday in Dubai last month. The actress shared a series of images where she is seen posing in front of pristine waters looking glamorous as ever. “Look at the stars, see their beauty and in that beauty see yourself. Magical nights at Anantara Dubai,” Rakul wrote, sharing the pictures.

