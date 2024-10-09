Look: 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3' trailer out now

In the trailer, Kapoor, whose sister Riddhima Kapoor is part of the show, said that she will "mess it up."

Earlier, Netflix India teased the upcoming season as part of its new line-up, stating, "You know and love the four but the more the merrier the messier. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, coming soon only on Netflix!"

The official synopsis hints at the drama to come: "The cosy world of the Bollywood Wives is in for a shake-up. Three new divas from the swank capital of India, Delhi, join the proceedings. Confronted with lives that could be shinier than theirs, the Bollywood Wives are ready for battle. It is the city of excess vs the city of dreams. It is bling vs swag. It is Delhi vs Bollywood. It is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Who will blink first?"

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared the trailer.

It starts with Khan saying, "Let me tell you a tale of two cities." Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who were a part of the first two seasons, are on the Mumbai side.

At one point in the trailer, Maheep said, "They called us thakeela (tired) Bollywood wives"

She also said, "What am I supposed to win from Delhi? A chana-bhatura plate?"