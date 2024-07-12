Look: Dubai influencer at world's most expensive wedding

Dubai: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara pay tribute to the city in a heartwarming video
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is one of the most expensive nuptials ever. But what has added glamour to the celebrations is the presence of celebrities from world over. From John Cena to Kim Kardashian to world leaders like Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, some of the most powerful and popular people from around the world have flown down to Mumbai to attend the grand wedding at Bandra Kurla Complex.
While Dubai-based Dr Sana Sajan and Adel Sajan of Danube Group had been photographed at the Mumbai airport as they landed, more guests from the UAE are expected to attend tonight’s celebrations.
Dubai influencer Mona Kattan is among those who are attending the big bash. The beauty entrepreneur and sister of Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty fame took to Instagram to post about her "first Indian wedding" that she's attending with husband Hassan Elamin.
While Dubai-based makeup artist Shirin Nabati has created Mona's look for the evening, she can be seen wearing a jewel-encrusted gown in beige with a cape while Hassan can be seen wearing a red sherwani. Mona’s outfit is a fusion dress that married Indian traditional opulence with contemporary silhouette. In a video Mona posted both seem visibly excited about attending their first Indian wedding.
Co-founder of the hugely successful perfume brand, Mona tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Hassan in 2022 at Palm Jumeirah.
